The Coming Stock Market Crash Won’t Damage The Core Financial System – Janet Yellen’s Parting Words (Video)

The Coming Stock Market Crash Won't Damage The Core Financial System – Janet Yellen's Parting Words

The Coming Stock Market Crash Won’t Damage The Core of our financial system. These were the parting words of Janet Yellen as jerome powell is sworn in today. Examining the economic collapse and who profited. The Federal Reserve warns again about asset valuations and housing prices and In her closing remarks warns about the coming stock market crash, but says don’t worry it won’t damage the core financial system.



Video Source

