Chinese gold still #1-while reflecting on a Philippine ore plant visit (Video)

Chinese gold still #1-while reflecting on a Philippine ore plant visit

The China Gold Association (CGA) just released their 2017 report (http://www.backchina.com/news/2018/02/02/541515.html). Quoting from it in Chinese, which I translated:

2017 is the year that gold enterprises faced their greatest pressure. Nevertheless, gold production in mainland China has been No. 1 in the world for 11 consecutive years through 2017, and gold consumption has ranked first in the world for five consecutive years.

In 2017, China produced a total of 426.142 tons of gold, a decrease of 27.344 tons or 6.03% less than the same period of 2016. The actual consumption of gold was 1,089.07 tons, an increase of 9.41% over the same period of last year, due to continued growth in sales of gold jewelry, bullion and industrial gold use.

Two-thousand-seventeen is the first time that gold output has fallen sharply since 2000. The main reason is that mainland China has introduced green taxes, resource tax policies, as well as the withdrawal of mining rights within eco-functional zones such as nature reserves and the reduction or closure of some gold mining enterprises.

What all this means is that Baba Beijing is still mining the hell out of gold, but is now doing it in a more environmentally and socially responsible fashion, which is wonderful news.

My wife and I toured a gold ore extraction plant in Mindanao, Philippines, just a week after Rodrigo Duterte had been elected President in 2016. One of his campaign promises was to close down thousands of illegal gold mines and ore extraction plants, because of their destruction to the environment and loss of life among the workers. Thus, we were curious to see how it all worked.

After our visit, we were and are in total agreement with Duterte. They use cyanide and mercury to extract 200g of 20-karat gold out of 30,000kg of low grade ore. Even if it’s high gold content ore, it doesn’t matter, since the process is the same. I climbed up to look down into one of the 30mt ore slurry vats and almost passed out from the cyanide gas. Just being up there for a few minutes and I was sick and coughing the rest of the day, with a throbbing headache and dizziness. Workers were up there with nothing more than cotton masks, and they were breathing that noxious fog for days on end.

We met the owner, not over fifty years of age and trying to sell the place, shaking like he had severe Parkinson’s disease, from all the poison his body had absorbed over the last ten years, while working the ore crushers, vats and filters, as well as the acetylene torches to get the black 20-karat stuff from the vats up to 24-karat purity. About the only safe thing we saw was the borax (boric acid) they use to coat the coarse gold before heating it up with the torches. But the fumes are toxic, so unless a proper chemical ventilation hood is used, watch out! Do you need to ask if this place had one? Get outta here!

