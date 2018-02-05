Black Lives Matter BLOCKS LIGHT RAIL TRAIN to SUPER BOWL STADIUM (VIDEO and PICS) by Jim Hoft – The Gateway Pundit

BLACK LIVES MATTER AND ANTIFA BLOCK TRAINS TO SUPER BOWL IN MINNEAPOLIS–

The protesters are blocking the light rail to US Bank Stadium in Minnesota hours before the Super Bowl.

The protesters chained themselves together to block the light rail to the stadium.

Black Lives Matter Now Blocking Light Rail Trains That Are Taking Fans To U.S. Bank Stadium For #SuperBowl

Awesome🤣 pic.twitter.com/NF6RUSybj1 — Deplorable🤠Rāzərbak (@MediaJuggernaut) February 4, 2018

One protester locked her neck to the railing.



The protesters are calling for a police free world.

#BlackLivesMatter protestors are bravely blockading public transportation to the #SuperBowl today in the name of human rights. Thank you #BLMPhilly. Watch live here: https://t.co/M6YfXVsQoq — Dr. Chanda 🇧🇧 If you are in crisis, text 741741 (@IBJIYONGI) February 4, 2018

