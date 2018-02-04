Why Wall Street’s Angry About the Bitcoin Gold Rush by The Motley Fool – Fox News

The cryptocurrency craze reached a crescendo last year, as a dramatic increase in the value of bitcoin and other up-and-coming tokens led to a big uptick in awareness of cryptocurrencies among ordinary investors. Yet even as some financial companies sought to take advantage of the rise in popularity in bitcoin, other well-established industry players believe that the gold-rush mentality in getting cryptocurrency-related products into the marketplace as quickly as possible was ill-advised.

The initial rollout of bitcoin futuresOpens a New Window. in December was a turning point for the cryptocurrency markets. It has also turned out to be highly controversial. A managing director at Wall Street giant Goldman Sachs (NYSE: GS) explained at a regulatory meeting recently that the process by which bitcoin futures became available for trading didn’t give everyone the time needed to make smart decisions about whether to allow institutional trading in cryptocurrency-related securities. It also didn’t provide a fair evaluation of bitcoin futures trading in a manner consistent with the risk-management practices that regulators and the public expect major trade clearing companies to follow.

A quick rollout for bitcoin futures

Goldman Sachs managing director Rana Yared recently spoke at a meeting of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission — the federal agency that regulates futures and options markets — in Washington, and her story reveals the way that at least one major Wall Street financial institution looked at the introduction of bitcoin futures. As Yared explained it, when CME Group (NASDAQ: CME) and Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ: CBOE) made bitcoin futures available for public trading in December, Goldman hadn’t yet come to a final decision about whether it would allow its traders to take positions in the futures contracts.

