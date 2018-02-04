The Arctic dimension by LeDahu – The Saker

Part 1 Russian Navy frigates – the navy’s mainstay LINK

Part 2 Russian Navy small combat ships – versatility & lethality. LINK

Part 3 – The Russian Navy submarine rescue fleet LINK

In this brief, I will present to you, the main elements underpinning the Russian Arctic presence and what it represents for the Russian Navy. If you just want to read the aspects relating to the Russian military and navy, you can jump to Section B.

Let me start with a Newsweek article from 1 February. This is how it starts: “Russia has sent ships to the subarctic waters of the Barents Sea to practice anti-missile combat on on their first artillery fire drill of the year .”LINK:

The article continues with:” The Kremlin has laid claim over the resource-rich North Pole, challenging rival claims made by the United States, Canada, Norway and Denmark, all of whom also have territory in the vicinity.” In other words, there is a geopolitical tussle over the Arctic, but what is not said, all of these competing claims are done under international law, mostly under the auspices of the UN Law of the Sea framework. A case is the Lomonosov Ridge, which passes through the North Pole, contested by Canada, Denmark & Russia, over the question if the area is an extension of its continental shelf. LINK

I take a jaundiced view of the Newsweek article, since it misses to shed light on the real context for Russian presence in the Arctic. It also what I call a soft ‘sob story’ about how the West is unprepared compared to Russia, to deflect from their own inadequacies. How dare they re-establish a military presence in their own sovereignty, to the detriment of the West? How dare they have more Arctic bases than the other four Arctic states?

The Newsweek is part of a wider narrative to magnify the routine actions of the Russian military. In this case, it also downplayed something quite important to understand: the context for current Russian Arctic governance.

A. Introduction – Setting the context

The Russian Arctic region is approximately 6000 miles stretch of coastline and numerous islands from the Barents Sea, Kara Sea to the Laptev Sea inclusive. Add in 18 Arctic ports, with infrastructure upgrades being carried out or planned, some are as transhipments ports for significant natural resources extracted in the interior of Siberia. An increasing hive of activity in the Arctic is taking place, but at a slow pace, principally on land and offshore in the Western Arctic region.

MAP OF ARCTIC – EEZ Russia

Given the huge size of Russian maritime sovereignty, territorial waters & Economic Exclusive Zone,(EEZ), as established under the UN Law of the Sea (UNCLOS),as well the continental shelf, it is understandable that Russia wishes to assert its sovereign rights first & foremost, especially since it had lost the ability to hold this status in the 90s. Secondly, the Russian military is currently expanding its focus northwards and eastwards, to carry out tasks, as outlined in the Military Doctrine, Section III 33 (s) “to protect national interests of the Russian Federation in the Arctic region.” Thirdly, given the geopolitical tensions, viz a viz the US and NATO, the fact that Russia is re-establishing a military presence, is to project its position as a strong regional power. Essentially, the Arctic was a weak spot in Russian military defence, that required serious attention.

Military and naval activities in the Arctic are also referenced in the “The Development Strategy of the Arctic Zone of the Russian Federation and of the National Security Protection for the Period up to 2020”;(LINK)

Sharing is caring!