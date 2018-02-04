As Stock Markets roll over after Relentless Rallies, Gold Investment will Return from Commodity Trade Mantra

Global investors are radically underinvested in gold today. Years of relentless stock-market rallying to endless new record highs have left this classic alternative investment deeply out of favor. But this gold demand ebb is ending. The same central banks that fueled these extreme stock markets through epic easing are reversing to massive and unprecedented tightening. As stocks roll over, gold investment will return.

Gold is a unique asset class established over millennia that should play a critical role in every investment portfolio. Unlike virtually everything else, gold generally rallies when stock markets inevitably suffer their periodic major selloffs. That effectively makes gold the anti-stock trade. A substantial gold allocation is essential and necessary to diversify and protect stock-heavy portfolios, moderating their overall volatility.

But late in major stock bulls after years of rallying on balance, complacent investors mostly forget about gold. If stocks apparently do nothing but rally indefinitely, then why bother with counter-moving gold? Thus their collective gold allocations gradually slump to unsustainable lows as stock euphoria mounts. The lack of gold investment demand leaves it languishing at relatively-low prices, deeply out of favor like today.

Like nearly everything else in the global markets, gold prices are heavily dependent on investment capital flows. When investors are buying gold in a meaningful way, demand exceeds supply which drives gold’s price higher. When they’re materially selling, supply trumps demand thus gold’s price naturally retreats. This past year or so has been stuck in the middle, with gold investment flows generally neutral on balance.

The definitive arbiter of global gold supply and demand is the World Gold Council. It publishes quarterly Gold Demand Trends reports with the best gold fundamental data available. As these typically come out 5 to 6 weeks after quarter-ends, the Q4’17 GDT hasn’t been released as of this writing. But 2017’s world gold investment demand current to the end of Q3 still reveals the radical underinvestment in gold these days.

During the first three quarters of 2017, global gold investment demand ran 935.0 metric tons. That was down sharply year-over-year, collapsing 32.6% or 451.4t from the comparable 9 months of 2016! This plunging gold investment demand was more than responsible for the entire 388.1t drop in overall total gold demand in that span. Investment demand is further split out into traditional bars and coins and new ETFs.

Physical-bar-and-coin demand actually proved strong in the first 3/4ths of 2017, rising 13.0% or 87.1t to 755.3t. But ETF demand cratered a catastrophic 75.0% or 538.5t YoY! Due to their ease of trading and trivial commissions compared to physical gold, ETFs have become the gold vehicle of choice for stock investors. And with stock markets surging extraordinarily on taxphoria last year, gold was largely shunned.

Gold exchange-traded funds act as conduits enabling vast amounts of stock-market capital to slosh into and out of physical gold bullion. These big changes in collective buying or selling really move gold. Since the gold ETFs seek to mirror the underlying gold price, they have to shunt excess ETF-share supply or demand directly into actual gold bars. There’s no other way for gold ETFs to successfully track their metal.

