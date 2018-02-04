State Backed Crypto! The New Crypto Ruble The Path to Cashless Society Is Almost Complete Video – Silver Report

The new crypto ruble being released for use among brics nations. State backed crypto currencies are taking hold across the world. What has been celebrated among the population as freedom. An idea they once despised now championed by the very same people. The Path to Cashless Society Is Almost complete. No one even talks about the fact that BBVA spain second largest bank is the power behind the world’s largest crypto exchange coinbase.



