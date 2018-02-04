‘Pocahontas’ Warren Possible 2020 Presidential Contender LIBERAL FEMINISM IS AN EMBARRASSMENT TO NORMAL WOMEN By Susan Duclos – All News PipeLine

Could anyone even imagine just 20 years ago seeing a female member of Congress, a U.S. Senator, a woman positioning herself for a possible 2020 presidential run for the Democrats, standing up in front of a crowd of people, waving her hands madly and saying “We march in pink p*ssy hats?”

If not, surprise! Senator Elizabeth ‘Pocahontas’ Warren did exactly that on Friday while speaking at a liberal Annie’s List gathering. Her bizarre speech was somehow intending to show how empowered women are by referencing them as some sort of born victims simply because they are female, stating ” Women know what it’s like to get talked over in meetings, passed over for promotions, and screwed over in salary negotiations–nevertheless, we persist. We persist. We persist and we march! We march in pink pussy hats. We march carrying hand-made signs. We march with our moms and our sisters and our daughters, and last year, we marched in the largest single day protest in the history of the entire world!”

REFERENCE BACKGROUND

It is almost hard to know where to start on this embarrassment to normal women everywhere, those of us that are female but do not believe we were born victims, nor do we find it appropriate to run around in public wearing vagina costumes and pink p*ssy hats, so let’s first start with some reference background.

The ‘Pocahontas” term in relation to Warren is how President Trump mockingly refers to the U.S. Senator, which stems from her listing herself as Native American at Harvard Law School, despite having no Native American ancestors, which led to Fordham Law Review piece later describing her as Harvard Law School’s “first woman of color.” (Source)

Her reference to the “largest single day protest in the history of the entire world,” was to the Women’s March in 2017, which I have often referred to as the “Vulgar Vagina March,” where feminists protested the inauguration of Donald Trump as President. The highlights which made headlines all around were celebrities like Madonna declaring “I’ve Thought An Awful Lot About Blowing Up The White House”; “F*ck You” and has-been actress Ashley Judd giving her “I am a nasty woman” speech while grabbing her crotch.

Pink P*ssy hats were everywhere, along with bare-chested women with the word “SLUT” written across the chests, among other cringe-worthy moments as feminist snowflakes all protested a fair and democratic presidential election, crying and screaming because it didn’t turn out the way they wanted it to.

Video below- Language Warning:

LIBERAL FEMINISM IS AN EMBARRASSMENT TO NORMAL WOMEN

‘Pocahontas’ Warren is just a symptom of how today’s brand of “feminism” is quite literally destroying America, but what is also disturbing is how self-defeating their movement has become, and contradictory to everything they claim to be a proponent for.

They protest extreme vetting from countries that have high levels of Islamic terrorism, yet those very same people would happily rip the rights women now have, right away from them, as evidenced by what happened and is still happening in Sweden. They claim to be proponents of the LGBT community, but again the same extremists they would allow into the U.S. without extreme vetting actively advocate killing homosexuals.

They scream #MeToo over sexual abuses like Harvey Weinstein committed, yet conflate a man calling a woman “pretty” or flirting with actual assault, by insisting that is some type of sexual “misconduct” as well, which in turn is now leading to backlash from men in business who insist on a “chaperone” to have a business meeting with a woman, so they cannot be accused of something they didn’t do or that is misinterpreted.

Consider what’s happening in the capital of Florida. Female staffers and lobbyists have found “many male legislators will no longer meet with them privately,” reported The Miami Herald. “I had a senator say, ‘I need my aide here in the room because I need a chaperone,’ ” lobbyist Jennifer Green told the paper. “I said, ‘Senator, why do you need a chaperone? . . . Do you feel uncomfortable around me?’ ‘Well,’ he said, ‘anyone can say anything with the door shut.’ ”

