Nikki Haley Tells Republican Legislators: ‘Russia is not and will not be our friend’ (Video)

Nikki Haley Tells Republican Legislators: ‘Russia is not and will not be our friend’ via iBankCoin

TDC Note – We need to remove Nikki Haley from any and all government positions. She is an unelected bureaucrat that continually tells the world the United States is nothing more than a banana republic and is unwilling to work with anyone to make our world a better place. She is a hold over from the band of criminals that are currently being disbanded and the sooner she is removed the better.



