The Leftists In The Idaho Media Freak Out As They Start To Realize That We Could Actually Win This Race For Congress by Michael Snyder – The Economic Collapse Blog

We figured that this was coming at some point. We knew that as soon as the leftists in the Idaho media figured out that our numbers were surging they would bring out the claws. And just like with Trump, they have completely discarded any pretense of being fair and objective. A few days ago, an article by Chris Carlson was published in the Coeur d’Alene Press entitled “Will 1st District voters ever learn?” It was supposed to be an article about the first candidate debate, but it ended up being a hit piece almost all about me. If you have not watched the first debate yet, you can find the entire thing in very high quality video right here. We were widely proclaimed to be the big winners of that debate, and now the other campaigns and the liberal media are totally freaking out. Just like with Trump, they are all coming after us, and so we need your help more than ever.

If our campaign was irrelevant, they wouldn’t even waste their time attacking us. So the fact that the liberal media is so determined to stop us is actually a very good sign.

But they could have at least gotten my name correct. I haven’t used “Mike Snyder” in any setting for over a decade, and yet that is how this hit piece in the Coeur d’Alene Press identified me…

Of the three pandering to the far right the worst was Mike Snyder from Bonners Ferry. He is the living definition of a demagogue. He began his introduction by shouting “how many of you out there believe Hillary Clinton ought to be in jail?” Two thirds of the audience raised their hands, but one brave person shouted loudly “no.” “How many of you believe Robert Mueller should be fired?” Again, two thirds of the hands went up. “How many of you believe the Federal Reserve Bank should be abolished?” Again two-thirds of the hands raised. Utterly unbelievable there are that many folks who get suckered by such rhetoric and not only don’t trust government, but hate all levels.

No, we do not hate government at all. In fact, I love the very limited federal government that our forefathers originally established. We need to get back to that constitutional framework, but that kind of talk is absolute heresy to big government liberals.

Another thing that is getting under the skin of the liberal media is the fact that I am pledging never to vote for any bill that gives funding to Planned Parenthood. Here is more from the CDA Press hit piece…

Snyder continued his pandering by shouting that he would vote against any bill that contained as little as one penny for Planned Parenthood.

And I definitely did not shout. It is just that the other candidates were so lifeless that anyone with even an ounce of passion or energy would have seemed a bit out of place in that setting.

I am not ashamed to be passionate about saving the unborn, and if you want to send a strong pro-life advocate to Washington please help us win on May 15th. Nobody in this race is going to fight for the unborn like I will.

Another thing that greatly irritated Chris Carlson was the fact that I accused John McCain and Jeff Flake of being RINOs…

Later, he implored the audience to drive the RINOs out of the Republican party and he accused Arizona Senators John McCain and Jeff Flake of being RINOs.

In this case, I am guilty as charged.

John McCain is a major RINO, and he has got to go.

And I am so glad that Jeff Flake is not pursuing another term, because he has been a complete and utter disgrace to his party, his state and his country.

