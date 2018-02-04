Lawmaker Demands Treason Charges Against Current and Former Top FBI and DOJ Officials By Ivan Pentchoukov – The Epoch Times

A member of the U.S. House of Representative called for the criminal prosecution of several top current and former FBI and Justice Department officials, citing that “clear and convincing evidence of treason” was revealed in a FISA abuse memo (pdf) declassified on Friday.

Rep. Paul Gosar (R-Ariz.) wrote on Twitter that he will lead a letter to the attorney general calling for treason charges against former FBI Director James Comey, FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe, former acting U.S. Attorney General Sally Yates, and Attorney General Rod Rosenstein.

“The FBI knowingly took false information from the Democratic National Committee and the Hillary Clinton campaign and then used it to smear Donald Trump in order to hurt his campaign,” Gosar wrote.

“This is third world politics where the official government agencies are used as campaign attack dogs,” he added.

The four-page memo declassified by President Donald Trump on Friday, Feb. 2, revealed that the top brass at the FBI and DOJ knowingly concealed key information from a secret Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court in order to obtain a warrant to spy on former Trump campaign advisor Carter Page.

McCabe, who stepped down from the FBI on Monday, was revealed to have admitted that the FBI would not have applied for a spy warrant on Page without the unverified anti-Trump dossier compiled by a British ex-spy and paid for by Hillary Clinton and the DNC. The memo also showed that the FBI and DOJ concealed from the court the political origins of the dossier and that Christopher Steele, the dossier’s author, wanted to stop Trump from being elected president.

