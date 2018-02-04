The Health Benefits of Omega-3 and Why You Should Make it Part of your Diet by Jeremiah Johnson – Ready Nutrition

ReadyNutrition Readers, did you know that 2 out of the 3 Omega-3 fatty acids can be derived from seafood? This article presents a little information about Omega-3 fatty acids, a really important substance for your metabolism. Human beings (and mammals in general) are not able to produce these fatty acids in our own bodies; however, we can obtain them in different forms in our diet. Then our bodies transform them into the “forms” we need.

There are three types of Omega-3’s that are important for people, and they are as follows:

ALA – also known as Alpha Linolenic Acid, and these can be found in certain oils in plants and nuts. Here are some sources for these: walnuts, flaxseed oil, hemp oil, and seeds, such as pumpkin and sunflower. EPA – Eicosapentaenoic Acid, found in fish and ocean-oils DHA – Docosahexaenoic Acid, also found in fish and ocean/marine oils.

Here are some sources for EPA and DHA: fish oils, oils from krill, squid, and octopus, and egg oil…this latter being an oil found in eggs, such as chicken eggs (non-fish lovers, again, you’re probably happy!) Alternatively, you can purchase omega-3 oils in capsule form.

Omega-3 Health Benefits

Our vaunted medical establishment recognizes the importance of Omega-3 fatty acids; however, it will not commit to actually saying they benefit individuals in the prevention of disease. They use the term “may,” a “fallback” to state is may or may not…and they’re not liable, etc., for anything they tell you. Well, here are some of the areas Omega-3’s may help you:

Inflammations, cancer, cardiac disorders (cardiac death, sudden death, and MI, or Myocardial Infarction).

It may also help against different types of skin diseases, such as dermatitis, and also help with cognitive functions in the aging process.

also help against different types of skin diseases, such as dermatitis, and also help with cognitive functions in the aging process. Omega-3’s may also help in treating mental disorders, such as depression and psychosis.

One of the problems with true and good reviews on supplements is that very few medical doctors will go “out on a limb” and challenge the approved, authorized system regarding them.

The American Medical Establishment wants you to stay underfed, weak, out of shape, working (working ensures more taxes, and more grants for them, remember), sick, and constantly using a steady supply of prescription medication.

Do you want real advice? Go talk to a bodybuilder, a professional athlete, or a weightlifter. Look at one of them, and then look at the doctors who are claiming supplements do not work. Use your own eyes and make a decision.

These doctors all invest in the pharmaceutical industry and demonize all holistic foods and supplementation.

The Omega-3’s work and they’re also needed by you for tissue repair from their anti-inflammatory effects. Fish are high in protein, and if you shop it right, they aren’t as expensive as you might believe. Some good sources are cod, mackerel, sardines, and salmon. You can also pick up that rod and reel and go out for some bass, crappie, or trout to take in a steady supply of Omega 3’s. For those who just can’t do the fish? Well, there are supplements.

Your friendly neighborhood Wal-Mart has fish oil, salmon oil, and cod liver oil in happy, non-fish-tasting capsules. They’re not too expensive and you can take one or two of them a day as a supplement. I also must mention that phytoplankton and marine algae also contain all three types of the Omega-3’s, and you can pick these guys up either in dried form at your better health food stores, or in capsule form there, and in Wal-Mart. For dosages consult with the package directions by the manufacturer/grower of these different foods.

If you haven’t already done so, consider making Omega-3 fatty acids part of your diet, either in the consumption of foods or as an adjunct with supplements. You’ll be giving yourself a healthy edge…your number one piece of equipment for survival is your body. Never forget that, and if you put in “garbage” you can’t expect to roll a Lamborghini off of the assembly line. Start those fishing rods up soon! JJ out!

Jeremiah Johnson is the Nom de plume of a retired Green Beret of the United States Army Special Forces (Airborne). Mr. Johnson was a Special Forces Medic, EMT and ACLS-certified, with comprehensive training in wilderness survival, rescue, and patient-extraction. He is a Certified Master Herbalist and a graduate of the Global College of Natural Medicine of Santa Ana, CA. A graduate of the U.S. Army’s survival course of SERE school (Survival Evasion Resistance Escape), Mr. Johnson also successfully completed the Montana Master Food Preserver Course for home-canning, smoking, and dehydrating foods. Mr. Johnson dries and tinctures a wide variety of medicinal herbs taken by wild crafting and cultivation, in addition to preserving and canning his own food. An expert in land navigation, survival, mountaineering, and parachuting as trained by the United States Army, Mr. Johnson is an ardent advocate for preparedness, self-sufficiency, and long-term disaster sustainability for families. He and his wife survived Hurricane Katrina and its aftermath. Cross-trained as a Special Forces Engineer, he is an expert in supply, logistics, transport, and long-term storage of perishable materials, having incorporated many of these techniques plus some unique innovations in his own homestead. Mr. Johnson brings practical, tested experience firmly rooted in formal education to his writings and to our team. He and his wife live in a cabin in the mountains of Western Montana with their three cats.

Source – Ready Nutrition

