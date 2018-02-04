Don’t Have a Gun? Here’s the Next Best Thing to Beat an Attacker By Jason Hanson – Laissez Faire Books / LFB.org

I am a firm believer that a firearm is the absolute best way to protect yourself, your family and your home. That being said, I know some states have prohibitive gun laws. I also realize that some people just aren’t comfortable with the idea of carrying a gun or keeping one in their home.

This week’s mailbag addresses alternative ways to defend yourself and deter home invaders — starting with the most powerful survival knife ever made.

Take a look.

Are you folks still championing the Guardian?

— Les D.

The fact is a machete is a great survival tool. It can be used to clear brush and chop wood as well as for self-defense. One of the top reasons a machete is an effective self-defense weapon is that you can defend yourself without getting close to your attacker.

In other words, if you had to use a knife, you would obviously have to be right up in your attacker’s face, but a machete lets you keep some distance. Plus, unlike a firearm, a machete won’t run out of bullets.

I recommend looking at the SEAL Saber XL. This kukri-style, full-tang knife is made of military-grade 3Cr13 stainless steel that won’t corrode or tarnish. Plus, the black oxide 751 coating prevents light from reflecting off the blade for added stealth.

What is the best door jamb? Also, what is your preferred guard dog?

— Nils M.

For securing an exterior door to your home, I recommend a product called Nightlock. It sells for about $40 — which is fairly inexpensive considering the peace of mind it provides. Basically, it’s a brace made of solid aluminum that uses the strength of the floor to prevent your door from being kicked in.

When it comes to dogs, I think large breeds are best. You want something that is going to intimidate a potential intruder, which is why I own a German shepherd.

How do I buy a blue ADT sign without installing an entire monitoring system?

— Barry J.

You can purchase alarm company signage on websites such as eBay and Amazon. I know eBay sells one for ADT and Amazon has one for Brink’s — which is another well-known home security company. These are great to have in your yard if you can’t afford a full security system.

Hey, Jason, please let me know where I can get a jig for a good price so I can build my own AR-15, as I already have the video on how to build one. I also need the jig for building my own handgun — also for a decent price. By the way, I will need the lower receiver too in an AR-15.

— Scott B.

The place I recommend is a gun shop here in southern Utah called Dixie GunWorx. The folks there do great work and they operate by the book, so they can help you legally find all the parts you need to build your own firearm. Plus, it doesn’t matter where you live in the U.S. Simply give them a call and they’ll help you get whatever you need.

