David Morgan: GOLD & SILVER PRICE RIGGERS ARRESTED!! Video – SgtReport

There’s a new Sheriff in town and his name is President Donald Trump and he is exposing the deep state treason, arresting pedophiles from coast to coast, lowering taxes, swearing off globalist treaties – and for the first time ever, even precious metals market manipulators are being ARRESTED. The new boss is definitely not the same as the old boss. David Morgan joins me to discuss.



Video Source

