Cryptocurrencies: The Great Disruptor Of The Global Economy With Doug Casey (Video)
Doug Casey explains to us why cryptocurrencies are the great economic disruptor of the 21st century, we also gain insights on artificial intelligence and the singularity becoming a real possibility in the near future. Doug gives us his expert opinions on which investment opportunities he’s bullish on for 2018.
TOPICS IN THIS INTERVIEW:
02:00 Cryptocurrencies: the great economic disruptor
04:40 Technology advancements
06:15 Which Blockchain based stocks are bullish for 2018?
08:20 HIVE price predictions and sentiment
10:20 Economic and technological advancements with Blockchain
16:20 Closing thoughts, A.I. and where to find out more