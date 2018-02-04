BOMBSHELL: “The Memo” Details One Small Step in the Conspiracy; Go After the Whole Thing on Behalf of All of Mankind by Harley Schlanger – Rogue Money

Here is what The Memo says coupled with our initial comments:

The FBI and the Department of Justice obtained an initial FISA warrant for surveillance of Trump volunteer Carter Page and three 90 day renewals of that surveillance authority. Former FBI Director James Comey signed three FISA applications and now fired FBI deputy director Andrew McCabe signed one. Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates, infamous, with McCabe, for entrapping Michael Flynn and otherwise for standing down the entire Department of Justice from defending President Trump’s immigration orders, Acting Deputy Attorney General Dana Boente, and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein each signed one or more FISA applications. Former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe said that no surveillance warrant of Page would have been sought absent the Christopher Steele dossier.

They did this without once telling the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court that the dossier compiled by British intelligence agent Steele was an essential part of the FISA application and that the Steele dossier, a British intelligence workproduct, had been paid for by President Trump’s political opponent, Hillary Clinton and her DNC, despite the fact that the FBI and Justice Department knew this. The FBI had also agreed to pay Steele for the same information.

The FISA application, first submitted in October 2016, cited a September 23, 2016 Yahoo News article by Michael Isikoff as corroborative of the Steele memo allegations when, in fact, the Yahoo News article was the product of leaks by Steele to Michael Isikoff.

In September of 2016, Steele told former top DOJ official Bruce Ohr, in unauthorized meetings, that he “was desperate that Donald Trump not get elected and was passionate about him not being President.” Ohr’s wife was working for Fusion GPS, the Democratic Party cutout to British intelligence, which employed Steele. This is before the first FISA application concerning Page was made. Steele was suspended and then terminated as an FBI informant because he disclosed his relationship to the FBI in an October 30,2016 Mother Jones article authored by David Corn. Apparently, this fact was never made known to the FISC. Continue Reading / Rogue Money>>>

