Bitcoin Charlie: The Legacy System Fears Change And It Fears Bitcoin! (Video)

TDC Note – The entire cryptocurrency/bitcoin narrative is morphing. The “smart money” has already taken profits and headed for the exit. The scams, hucksters and charlatans are the only one that have been making headlines for the past 6-8 weeks and that trend will continue. The “noise” has been made, the cover created and now the banks and government can make their moves – which are already seeing unfold – you know, like the “futures” contract run by the group of criminals at the CME? If you’ve not taken your profits and moved on, time is running short.

Bitcoin Charlie returns to share with us the latest on the cryptocurrency markets and the ongoing price pullback. Other topics discussed include the competition to Bitcoin’s dominance and the rivalry with Bitcoin Cash, we also share insights on the digitalization of equity and where Blockchain can take us in the future.

TOPICS IN THIS INTERVIEW:

02:30 Overview on the Bitcoin price correction

03:50 Competition to Bitcoin’s reign of dominance

07:20 Equity represented by digital tokens

10:35 The legacy system’s fear of change

11:50 Bitcoin Cash taking advantage of the markets

14:40 Usability improving for new investors

18:50 Can authorities truly impact cryptocurrency users?



