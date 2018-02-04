2nd Witness – Rosenstein Threatened Nunes Video – Bill Still

In a big government scandal – as we are in the midst of today – you never know what piece of evidence tips the scales and causes the suppression of the scandal to collapse and be fully exposed.

For example, the Watergate scandal during the early 1970s revolved around very similar issues as does the ongoing scandal today – the abuse of power by the president’s illegal use of the FBI, the CIA and the IRS to go after political opponents.



However, the Watergate conspiracy was brought down not by the decision by flashy former Presidential attorney John Dean testifying to the Senate Watergate Committee that the President was involved in a conspiracy to abuse his power and then cover it up. It was when a White House security contractor revealed a seemingly small piece of evidence at the time.

His name was Alexander Butterfield. On July 16, 1973, Butterfield testified that there was a sound-activated taping system in the Oval Office that recorded all conversations and telephone calls through hidden microphones.

From that point on, the entire Watergate scandal hinged over the battle for these tapes which would ultimately confirm the damning testimony of John Dean that Nixon was involved in ordering a break-in of the Democratic National Headquarters at the Watergate complex to search for documents regarding the upcoming 1972 election, and the conspiracy to hide his involvement in that and other domestic spying activities.

President Nixon refused to release these Watergate tapes, even defying a subpoena issued by the Senate Watergate Committee tasked with investigating his activities. But as the legal battle raged, chronicled on the front pages of the Washington Post, and New York Times, few understood the gravity of what was going on beneath the surface.

