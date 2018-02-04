12 Aluminum Foil Hacks That Will Make Your Life Easier by: Kristen Duever – Off the Grid News

Whether you call it tin foil or aluminium foil, this common household item can be used for much more than just wrapping and cooking food.

Here are 14 alternative uses that could make your life easier:

1. Get rid of static.

Want to replace your dryer sheets? Crumple up some clean foil into a ball about the size of a tennis ball and toss it into your dryer. It will help to keep your laundry static-free.

2. Remove rust from chrome.

Aluminium foil can be used as a rust-remover. Crumple it up into a ball and use it to rub off rust spots.

3. Clean your grill.

If you are already using foil for cooking on the grill, why not repurpose it and use it to clean the grates afterward?

4. Keep bananas fresh longer.

It’s natural for bananas to brown over time, but by wrapping the stem end of the fruit in aluminum foil, it will slow the browning process.

5. Clean tarnished silver.

If you’ve got silver pieces that aren’t looking as shiny as they once looked, simply line a container with aluminum foil and then add boiling water and about three tablespoons of baking soda.

Drop in the tarnished silverware to restore its shine.

TDC Note – We will be trying this one later today!

6. Keep birds away from your garden and fruit trees.

In some cases, it can be beneficial to have birds in your garden, but if you are growing seeds that they want to eat, you might not want them around. Try hanging strips of aluminum foil around your garden or on your fruit trees. The foil will reflect the light from the sun and move around in the breeze, helping to scare off unwanted birds.

