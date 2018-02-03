The Two Keys to Trouncing the Market by Justin Spittler – Casey Research

Justin’s note: Today’s essay will help you build substantial wealth over the long term. You’ll want to print it out and keep it handy for future reference.

It comes from my colleague Chris Mayer—one of the smartest investors I know. His proprietary investment strategy outperformed the S&P 500 for 10 years straight. So when Chris talks, we listen… and today’s essay is hands down one of the most valuable pieces I’ve read in a long time.

Read on to discover the two easy steps you should always follow to consistently outperform the market…

By Chris Mayer, editor, Bonner Private Portfolio

Beating the market over the long term is hard to do.

If you want to learn how it’s done, Berkshire Hathaway bears repeated study…

My lead analyst Thompson Clark and I recently returned from the annual Berkshire meeting in Omaha, Nebraska.

Berkshire was the top performer in 100 Baggers, my study of stocks that returned 100-to-1 from 1962 to 2015.

The stock had risen more than 18,000-fold, which means $10,000 planted there in 1965 turned into an absurdly high $180 million 50 years later, versus just $1.1 million in the S&P 500.

Berkshire, and the other 100-baggers in the study, affirms that not only can you beat the market, but you can also leave it miles behind…

There are two important factors you need to consider to get that kind of outperformance. We’ll go over them in today’s essay.

No. 1: Don’t Own Too Many Stocks

First, you have to be concentrated. You have to focus on your best ideas. You can’t own a lot of stocks that just dilute your returns.

And, in fact, this is what many great investors do. There was a book that came out in 2016 called Concentrated Investing by Allen Benello, Michael van Biema, and Tobias Carlisle. (Highly recommended.) The basic idea behind the book is that owning a portfolio of fewer stocks (10-15 names) leads to better results than a widely diversified one.

Warren Buffett, as is well known, did not hesitate to bet big. His largest position would frequently be one-third, or more, of his portfolio. Often, his portfolio would be no more than five positions.

There is, for example, the time he bought American Express in 1964 in the wake of the Salad Oil Scandal, when the stock was crushed. He made it 40% of his portfolio.

Charlie Munger, too, is famous for his views on concentration. He’s had the Munger family wealth in as few as three stocks:

