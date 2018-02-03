Trump’s Nuclear Posture Review: From US Nuke Capabilities to Nuclear Terrorism from Sputnik News

The Trump administration announced its new nuclear doctrine on February 2, claiming it would take a tougher stance on Russia. The Nuclear Posture Review (NPR) outlines that President Trump, just like his predecessor Barack Obama, would consider using nuclear weapons only in “extreme circumstances.”

The freshly released review addresses US nuclear capabilities, as well as challenges allegedly posed by Russia, China, rogue states and nuclear terrorism. President Trump decided to follow Obama’s blueprint for modernizing the nuclear arsenal, including new bomber aircraft, submarines and land-based missiles. US nuclear forces are said to contribute to the “deterrence of nuclear and non-nuclear attack,” “assurance of allies and partners,” “achievement of US objectives if deterrence fails,” and “capacity to hedge against an uncertain future.” As Secretary of Defense James Mattis has observed, “a safe, secure, and effective nuclear deterrent is there to ensure a war that can never be won, is never fought.”

“Russia and North Korea have increased the salience of nuclear forces in their strategies and plans and have engaged in increasingly explicit nuclear threats,” it said in the NPR. “Like Russia, China is pursuing entirely new nuclear capabilities tailored to achieve particular national security objectives while also modernizing its conventional military, challenging traditional U.S. military superiority in the Western Pacific.”

Non-Proliferation Regime



The United States is one of the guarantors of the non-proliferation regime under the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT), which has been undermined by Pyongyang’s efforts to pursue its “nuclear path.” The United States will continue its efforts to: 1) minimize the number of nuclear weapons states, including by maintaining credible U.S. extended nuclear deterrence and assurance; 2) deny terrorist organizations access to nuclear weapons and materials; 3) strictly control weapons-grade material, related technology, and expertise; and 4) seek arms control agreements that enhance security, and are verifiable and enforceable.

Russia

The United States has raised concerns over Russia’s aspirations to return to “Great Power competition” by “seizing Crimea,” adopting “troubling” military strategies, relying on “nuclear escalation for their success.” According to the NPR, Russia’s strategic nuclear modernization has expanded and Moscow has been developing new nuclear warheads and launchers, including the evolution of its nuclear triad (strategic bombers, sea-based missiles, and land-based missiles. While outlining that Moscow must be convinced it would face “unacceptably dire costs” if it considered threatening even a limited nuclear attack in Europe, the NPR at the same time suggests that the United States doesn’t wish to regard Russia as its adversary and rather “seeks stable relations” with the country, as well as with China. The United States “looks forward to a new day when Russia engages with the US, its allies, and partners transparently and constructively, without aggressive actions and coercive nuclear threats.”

Sharing is caring!