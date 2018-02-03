Tom Fitton Blasts Paul Ryan on FISA Memo Video – Bill Still

Well the FISA memo is out and he desperate Dems are howling at the moon that this is a shameful attempt to undercut the Mueller investigation just when he’s on the verge of slamming the cuffs on President Trump.

I mean, there are actually people in this country who believe this. And among the international audience who relies more on the MSM and less on us, probably the majority still thinks Mueller is about to indict the President.

But Mueller, himself, knows the curtain has come down on his moment of glory. Why? Because he’s had to postpone sentencing of General Mike Flynn. Why? Because he knows that no court in this country is going to uphold Flynn’s conviction, or anything Mueller has come up with because every ounce of it was based at the root on phony allegations paid for and created out of whole cloth by Hillary Clintons campaign dirty tricksters. All of Meuller’s work is now tainted until the end of time and he knows it.



Video Source

It’s over! Mueller is done – through. All he can hope for is for Trump to go easy on him and let him pack up his tent with some modicum of self-respect and beet feet outta Dodge City as soon as possible. His old buddies in the FBI are not going to be so lucky. They are going to become professional criminal defendants for years into the future.

Tom Fitton blistered Mueller’s collaborators – including Paul Ryan – on Fox shortly after the Memo’s release.

