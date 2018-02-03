#ReleaseTheDocuments Behind FISA Abuse Memo – Veteran FBI Special Agent Warns Much Worse To Come By Susan Duclos – All News PipeLine

House Intelligence Committee Chairman David Nunes says that getting the much-talked about FISA abuse memo released was only phase one and the committee is in the middle of phase two right now, which is investigations into corruption within other agencies in regards to the information revealed about how top level Obama anti-Trump officials used the unverified, Kremlin sourced Steele dossier, which was funded by the DNC and the Hillary Clinton campaign, to obtain a FISA warrant to surveil Trump campaign team members.

THE MEMO WAS THE TRAP

In short, the memo revealed what many in the Independent Media have long maintained: The unverified Steele dossier was used to obtained FISA approval to suveil the Trump campaign, without informing the court who funded it, where it came from, or that the information they were using was unverified; Former FBI Director James Comey signed three of the FISA applications; Former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe signed one of the FISA applications; Former DAG’s Sally Yates and Dana Boente, and DAG Rod Rosenstein each signed off on one or more of the FISA applications on behalf of the DOJ.

According to former judge and Republican congressman Louie Gohmert, “A FISA court judge has grounds to hold Department of Justice officials including Bruce Ohr in contempt of court for making misrepresentations about the sources of information used to obtain a surveillance warrant against a Trump associate.”

When FNC’s Bret Baier asked Nunes about the personal fallout, the accusations leveled against him in response to the release of the memo, which highlighted a conspiracy that implicates top officials, and former officials, of the FBI and the DOJ, Nunes’ response is telling, a shot across the bow if you will.

Nunes’ stated “Yes, it’s actually quite enjoyable because — because we have the underlying facts. We have been investigating this for a really long time. So, you know that you’re over the target when you’re being attacked from all sides.”

TIME TO SPRING THE TRAP – #RELEASETHEDOCUMENTS

Before the memo was released (read embedded memo here), Democratic politicians tried to prevent the release to the full House of Representatives, then they attempt to prevent the release to Americans, while claiming the document, which was compiled by Nunes’ and Republican staff, was “misleading,” and “distorted,” and now after the release of the memo which they fought tooth and nail to stop, they claim it was a “dud.”

Question: If they thought the document was a dud, why did they fight so hard against the release?

Nunes’ and House Republicans understood from the onset that the memo was just the “trap.” 1. Allow Democrats, the media, the FBI and DOJ, to show the public how desperate they were to prevent the memo from being released. 2. Release the memo. 3. Then allow the same corruption apologists a little time to attempt to delegitimize the document as a political tool for Republicans. 4. Then spring the trap by releasing the underlying documents which prove each point of the memo.

The level of pushback against the release from the FBI and DOJ, made it very clear they understood the damage this information going public would do to not only the reputation of these agencies as a whole, but to top level Obama officials that were all part of the conspiracy to 1) Prevent Donald Trump from being elected, and; 2) Manufacture a “Russian collusion” narrative in an attempt to overthrow a sitting president.

Nunes’ mention of “the underlying facts” was deliberate, because once Dems and the media fell into the original trap by claiming the “talking points” don’t represent the classified documentation, the next logical move is to prove the “underlying facts” do in fact confirm the information contained within the memo.

This is evidenced by the initial letter signed by 65 House Republicans, back on January 19, 2018, which not only demanded the memobe released to the public, but also calling for the “relevant ancillary information,” meaning the documented evidence that supports the assertions contained within the memo.

The fact is, if Democrats were so concerned that Nunes was “cherry picking” the facts, instead of writing a counter memo, which reportedly doesn’t even attempt to contradict the FISA abuse memo, but offers other “cherry picked” facts, they would be full throttle on-board with releasing all the information, all the underlying documents, with sources and methods redacted for national security purposes, and let the chips fall where they may.

This is an argument made by 24 year veteran FBI Special Agent, Chris Swecker, in an op-ed titled “Shocking memo reveals how Comey disgraced an honorable FBI,” where he informs readers that information circulating is that “the memo made public is just the tip of the iceberg,” and that ex-FBI agents are “picking up information that the inspector general’s report will be far more graphic in detailing the misconduct of McCabe, Strzok and others more serious that what is in the memo released Friday.”

