“We Are Doing Putin’s Job For Him”: Globalist Traitor John McCain Laughably Claims That Releasing A Memo Exposing FBI Corruption Only Helps The Russians by Alex Thomas – SHTFPlan

With today’s release of the so-called FISA memo, many within the government and media have been quick to attack not only the contents of said memo but also the very idea of transparency in deciding to release it to the public in the first place.

From James Comey pathetically claiming it was a nothingburger when it exposed his direct corruption, to the likes of CNN who have run continuous coverage attacking the president and Republicans for releasing the memo rather than actually focusing on its contents, it is clear that the deep state apparatus is running scared.

Now, globalist traitor and public anti-Trump critic John McCain has weighed in on the memo’s release, predictably attacking the idea of transparency while once again bringing up the laughable excuse that releasing it somehow helps the Russians.

That’s right, in John McCain’s sick mind, exposing widespread (and possibly illegal) corruption within the FBI and the DOJ is a terrible thing because it magically helps Putin.

McCain’s statement on the memo release reads:

In 2016, the Russian government engaged in an elaborate plot to interfere in an American election and undermine our democracy. Russia employed the same tactics it has used to influence elections around the world, from France and Germany to Ukraine, Montenegro, and beyond. Putin’s regime launched cyberattacks and spread disinformation with the goal of sowing chaos and weakening faith in our institutions. And while we have no evidence that these efforts affected the outcome of our election, I fear they succeeded in fueling political discord and dividing us from one another. The latest attacks on the FBI and Department of Justice serve no American interests – no party’s, no president’s, only Putin’s. The American people deserve to know all of the facts surrounding Russia’s ongoing efforts to subvert our democracy, which is why Special Counsel Mueller’s investigation must proceed unimpeded. Our nation’s elected officials, including the president, must stop looking at this investigation through the warped lens of politics and manufacturing partisan sideshows. If we continue to undermine our own rule of law, we are doing Putin’s job for him.

Not only is McCain using the tired excuse that doing something that hurts the deep state in turn helps Russia, the globalist puppet is also directly shilling for Robert Mueller despite his obvious bias and anti-Trump sentiment.

While we already know McCain to be a globalist insider, he may actually have another reason for blaming Russia as he was the man who actually passed the Trump disinformation dossier to the FBI itself!

I reported on this shocking fact at the time:

In the wake of the release of a disinformation dossier on President-elect Donald Trump, it has been revealed that none other than establishment Republican John McCain was responsible for passing the document to the highest reaches of the FBI. McCain, of the apparent belief that this information was extremely important, actually passed the documents to FBI director James Comey last month, according to a report by The Guardian. “The Guardian can confirm that the documents reached the top of the FBI by December. Senator John McCain, who was informed about the existence of the documents separately by an intermediary from a western allied state, dispatched an emissary overseas to meet the source and then decided to present the material to Comey in a one-on-one meeting on 9 December, according to a source aware of the meeting,” the Guardian report reads. “The documents, which were first reported on last year by Mother Jones, are also in the hands of officials in the White House.”

When you consider the above report, it makes perfect sense that McCain would attack the memo’s release for he was directly involved in the conspiracy against Trump in the first place!

With that being said, after today’s memo release at least the American people will know who is and isn’t working against the democratically elected president based off their own responses to this ever unfolding scandal.

Source Link – SHTFPlan

Sharing is caring!