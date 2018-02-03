Press Prostitutes Lie Through Their Teeth About House Intelligence Committee Report

As Expected, Press Prostitutes Lie Through Their Teeth About House Intelligence Committee Report

Paul Craig Roberts

The House Intelligence Committee’s report on the FBI/DOJ deception of the FISA court has now been released. I have read the so-called “Nunes Memo.” As far as I can tell, the report from the House Intelligence Committee says exactly what the previously released Memorandum Opinion and Order from the FISA court itself says. I posted the court document — https://www.dni.gov/files/documents/icotr/51117/2016_Cert_FISC_Memo_Opin_Order_Apr_2017.pdf— and explanations of it — https://www.paulcraigroberts.org/2018/01/22/spy-court-finds-survelliance-operating-outside-law/ — and — https://www.paulcraigroberts.org/2018/01/22/here-are-all-the-facts-about-russiagate/ .

The FISA court document, declassified and released, contains confessions from both the FBI and DOJ that the agencies misled the court and falsely acquired surveillance permission. The FBI and DOJ mischaracterize their deception of the court as “mistakes.” The agencies provide the court with improvements in their procedures so as not to make “mistakes” in the future.

Why did the FBI and DOJ rush to confess to the FISA court? The reason is that NSA Director Adm. Rodgers discovered their illicit spying, investigated it, and let it be known that he was reporting the FBI and DOJ malfeasence to the FISA court. Adm. Rodgers also informed President Trump.

All of this is known. Yet the House Intelligence Committee and the White House released the “Nunes Memo” without pointing out that it was already confirmed by the FISA court itself and by NSA Director Adm. Rogers. Why?

One consequence of this continuing Republican incompetence is that it allows the presstitutes, who also know about the FISA court memorandum, to ignore that confessions validating the “Nunes Memo” are in the hands of the FISA court. Consequently, the presstitutes, such as the CNN whores, are at their dirty dishonest work of misrepresenting the documented facts in the House Intelligence Committee report as “Nunes’ allegations,” “Nunes’ assertions,” “a disputed GOP intelligence memo that alleges FBI abuses,” and so forth. See, for example, https://www.cnn.com/2018/02/02/politics/republican-intelligence-memo/index.html

We know that there is not an ounce of integrity in the presstitute media and no respect whatsoever for truth. The press prostitutes are a lie factory. Nothing else can be said for them. CNN presstitutes Pamela Brown and Jim Sciutto misrepresent documented findings of the House Intelligence Committee, findings backed up by the released FISA court document, as a “highly controversial memo” that “is the most explicit Republican effort yet to discredit the FBI’s investigation into Trump and Russia, alleging that the investigation was infused with an anti-Trump bias under the Obama administration and supported with political opposition research.”

Are Pamela Brown and Jim Sciutto so utterly incompetent that they are unaware that endless emails reveal the anti-Trump bias and that the Steele dossier was paid political opposition research? How can anyone pretending to be a reporter pretend not to know the available documented undisputed facts?

The FBI, that is, the criminal organization that should be indicted for conspiracy against the United States, alleges falsely that “the memo omits key information that could impact its veracity.” It does not. You can find the same information in the FISA court document. Moreover, Adm. Rogers can be put on the stand, and he can confirm that the FBI and DOJ misled the FISA court to obtain permission to spy for partisan political reasons.

Why the Republicans, armed with enough information to smash the FBI, Obama DOJ, DNC, and presstitute conspiracy, can’t put their act together is a mystery.

Compare the words of US attorney Joe DiGenova with those of the CNN presstitutes.

