Preparing for the Inevitable American Gun Ban – Part 2

A full gun ban in the United States is inevitable. In part one of this three-part series, I begin to outline the cultural, legal, and demographic reasons I believe this is the case. Let’s continue looking into the changing demographics of the United States and its subsequent affect on the political landscape.

The Enemy Has A Vote

In my former life as an Infantry officer in the U.S. Army, we were fond of saying that “the enemy has a vote”, meaning that our best laid plans were likely to be undone by enemy action. Rest assured, the statists and gun control activists are planning and influencing government, just like we are. The American left is openly discussing how gun registration and confiscation “solved” the gun violence “problem” identified after the mass shooting in Port Arthur Australia in 1996.

I personally cannot stand reading leftist ramblings, but you should maintain awareness of the seriousness with which confiscation is being proposed. Read for yourself here, here, and here. Remember that just 3% of Americans own 50% of all firearms. It’s a big deal to you and me but not so much for the 70% of Americans who don’t own guns of any type. Are 1-2% of us (called “super enthusiasts”) really going to keep the rest of the country at bay indefinitely? We are outnumbered, and it is getting worse.

Bureaucracy – Not Midnight Raids

While an abrupt confiscation scheme is a “statist fantasy”, as summarized here on these very pages by our Editor Mr. Rawles, the left recognizes this fact and will plan accordingly. Rather than shocking the national psyche, they will accomplish confiscation via registration through incremental legislation over time. As we have seen after every major shooting spree, whether real or fabricated, the push for more gun laws is their first instinct. Once the left has solid majorities in government, you can expect Federal law to look a lot like California, and eventually the United Kingdom.

While I agree with the sentiment that many, many Americans will refuse to turn in or register weapons, we can look at our experience with “machine gun” registration for insight into the future. The National Firearms Act of 1934 (NFA) requires the registration of fully-automatic firearms, suppressors, short barreled rifles, and short barreled shotguns. The Gun Control Act of 1968 placed “destructive devices” under the NFA and prohibited the importation of fully-automatic firearms for private purposes. The Hughes Amendment in 1986 prohibited the domestic manufacture of fully-automatic weapons for private ownership.

Violations of the these laws are a felony offense, which can carry a ten year prison sentence, a $10,000 fine, and the loss of the right to own firearms in the future. I would propose that the vast majority of gun owners would not risk the penalty to possess an unregistered NFA item, and for good reason; the rewards aren’t worth the risk. Accordingly, most NFA items were dutifully registered in the various amnesty periods that were offered by the Federal government.

Your Personal Response

Consider your personal response if Congress placed all semi-automatic firearms under the NFA and required immediate registration of these items. You could keep them as long as they were registered and taxed as a Class III item. Would you register them all? What would you do with any unregistered guns? Are you going to risk an armed standoff in the absence of a “revolution”? Are you going to “go down fighting” over this incremental step? Did you know that lying to a Federal Agent is itself a crime punishable by prison time? What will you say when they ask about your neighbor’s firearms? Will he say something about your collection? What would a peek at your browsing history reveal about your interest in firearms? How would you explain a long ago purchase of 1,000 rounds of 7.62X51 without a “registered rifle” on your list?

Once the registration has been accomplished, refusniks will become a law enforcement problem. Do you shed a tear now when some idiot converts an AR into select-fire weapon and gets arrested for doing so? I propose that most “responsible gun owners” will register their weapons, just like their grandfathers did in 1934 and 1968. You will, too.

Take Action Now

Demographics is destiny, and destiny requires action now. The future has already been determined. You may disagree with some or all of my conclusions, but it is my belief that reasonable and fully legal action now is a wise course of action, given the strong possibility that a dramatic change to gun regulation is inevitable. The next section will provide guidance on how to protect your gun collection from future registration and confiscation.

