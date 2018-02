Max Keiser & Nomi Prins: ‘Mnuchin massacre’ Video – RT

The ‘Mnuchin massacre’ and one-way bets on the dollar are among the topics for Max and Stacy in this episode. In the second half, Max interviews Nomi Prins, author of the soon-to-be-released book, ‘COLLUSION: How Central Bankers Rigged the World’. They also discuss the current market situation and how a new Fed chairman may approach a crash.



