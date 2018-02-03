Life is a Prayer Video – The CrowHouse – Max Igan

“The illusion of freedom will continue for as long as it’s profitable to continue the illusion. At the point where the illusion becomes too expensive to maintain, they will take down the scenery, move the tables and chairs out of the way, then they will pull back the curtains and you will see the brick wall at the back of the theater.” – Frank Zappa

“Who controls the past controls the future, who controls the present controls the past.” – George Orwell

When the tyrant has disposed of foreign enemies by conquest or treaty and there is nothing to fear from them, then he is always stirring up some war or other, in order that the people may require a leader. – Plato



“I would rather have questions that can’t be answered than answers that can’t be questioned.” – Richard Feynman

“I have lived on the lip of insanity, wanting to know reasons, knocking on a door. It opens. I’ve been knocking from the inside.” – Rumi

Universal Law/sovereign law trumps all others.

1. No man or woman, in or out of government shall initiate force, threat of force or fraud against my life and property and, any and all contracts Im a party to not giving full disclosure to me whether signed by me or not are void at my discretion.

2. I may use force in self-defense against anyone that violates Law

3. There shall be no exceptions to Law 1 and 2.

TURN OFF YOUR TELEVISION!

THROW AWAY YOUR SMART PHONE!

