Joe DiGenova & Tom Fitton Call for a Federal Grand Jury Video – Fox News via Bill Still

In the wake of the release of the FISA memo today, legendary former U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia, Joe DiGenova has called for a federal grand jury to investigate the crimes of major government official involved in the fake Trump memo, which was bought and paid for by the Hillary Clinton campaign. He and Tom Fitton of Judicial Watch discussed the situation with Tucker Carlson tonight.



