Crypto Currencies Crash, Dollar Slides, Gold & Silver Slips (Podcast)

Coming up Greg Weldon of Weldon Financial joins me to talk about precious metals and other commodities. Greg has some interesting things to share about inflation taking hold in 2018, what kind of year he thinks it’ll be for gold and silver. Plus, you’ll find out which precious metal this veteran commodities trader is most excited about. Don’t’ miss my interview with Greg Weldon, coming up after this week’s market update.

Well, the big mover in alternative asset markets this week has been Bitcoin. On Thursday, the crypto-currency plunged to $9,000 and has continued lower today. Bitcoin has now lost more than half its value since peaking at just over $19,000 last December.

The wild price swings make it difficult for Bitcoin to function as a true alternative currency. Merchants are wary of holding bitcoins for any length of time, and few dare sign any contracts that require payment in bitcoin. No one knows what the upside potential or downside risk is for a Bitcoin. It could just as easily double or lose another 50% of its value in the next month. While there is some reason to be optimistic about the sector over the long term, there’s no guarantee that Bitcoin or any given cryptocurrency will retain any value at all.

By contrast, the alternative currencies gold and silver have already stood the test of time. They will always retain significant value. Though sometimes prone to speculation and manipulation, undervaluation and overvaluation, precious metals markets are quite stable compared to crypto coin markets.

Both gold and silver are up in value since mid-December when Bitcoin peaked and proceeded to fall more than 50%. The U.S. Dollar Index is also down, and down significantly since mid-December. In fact, it’s fallen 7 weeks in a row.

Curiously the weak dollar hasn’t helped Bitcoin. The leading crypto-coin has traded less like a currency counterpart to the dollar and more like a pure speculation – one that got extremely overheated in a buying frenzy that abruptly reversed.

Here at Money Metals Exchange, we’re happy to have helped a number of clients convert their bitcoins into physical precious metals over the past couple months, ahead of the big selling this week. We continue to accept bitcoin payments for those who want to swap their crypto coins for physical coins, and we continue to pay some investors in crypto coins when they sell us precious metals.

We don’t make price forecasts for crypto-currencies, but there’s a real possibility that just as buying Bitcoin in its infancy was the greatest trade of a lifetime… switching from Bitcoin to precious metals in 2018 could be the second greatest trade of a lifetime.

Checking in with metals markets this week, gold prices – which were nearly flat through Thursday’s close – are selling off along with all of the other PMs today. The yellow metal currently checks in at $1,330 an ounce, down 1.5% for the week. Silver is getting punished today and is now down 4.2% since Friday’s close to trade at $16.72. Platinum is off 2.1% to $995 per ounce, while palladium is this week’s big loser – down 5.0% to bring spot prices to $1,040.

Metals markets are struggling to process the twin threats of rising inflationary pressures and more rate hikes from the Federal Reserve. On Wednesday, the Fed left its benchmark interest rate unchanged as expected. However, policymakers sounded a hawkish tone on inflation. The recent decline in the U.S. dollar combined with stimulus from tax cuts, lower unemployment rates, and rising wages could deliver a significant lift to consumer prices before the end the year.

The Fed is now widely expected to raise rates at its March meeting, when incoming Fed Chairman Jerome Powell will be at the helm. It remains to be seen how markets will react to Powell and whether he will acquire a reputation for dovishness like his predecessors. But he was appointed by President Donald Trump for a reason – and that reason is Trump fully expects him to be accommodative of the administration’s economic agenda.

At his State of the Union Address this week, the President touted great progress on a number of economic fronts. The economy has certainly gotten a boost from some of his policies. However, left unmentioned was the ever-expanding national debt, the declining dollar, rising long-term interest rates, and the risk of rising inflation.

The bond market is telling us that we should pay attention to inflation risk. Yields on the 30-year Treasury rose back above 3% this week as selling in the bond market took bond prices down to levels not seen since 2014. Interest rate sectors of the stock market also sold off hard. The broader stock indexes including the S&P 500 are finally experiencing some selling pressure as well. A flight from paper assets should stimulate safe haven buying in precious metals.

Well now, for more on inflation, metals, and what’s ahead for the various markets in 2018, let’s get right to this week’s exclusive interview.

Mike Gleason: It is my privilege now to welcome in Greg Weldon, CEO and president of Weldon Financial. Greg has over three decades of market research and trading experience, specializing in the metals and commodity markets, and even authored a book in 2006 titled Gold Trading Boot Camp, where he accurately predicted the implosion of the U.S. credit market, and urged people to buy gold when it was only $550 an ounce. He is a highly sought after presenter at financial conferences throughout the country, and is a regular guest on financial shows around the world, and it’s great to have him back here on the Money Metals Podcast. Greg, it’s nice to talk to you again, and thanks for coming on. MP3 Download / Listen HERE>>>

