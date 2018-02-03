Craig Hemke & Eric Sprott: Jobs Report, Precious Metals Manipulation, and Why Crypto is Over Podcast – Sprott Money News

The US jobs report is out, and the markets are already reacting. But Eric says all is not as it seems.

“A lot of people try to make very quick decisions on this without all the information. And all the information is: it was not a bullish jobs report.”

Join Eric for a deep dive into the numbers and learn what they mean for the average worker. Plus: at the five minute mark, Eric talks about why he thinks crypto is “kind of over,” and what the future holds for blockchain.

“I think all these things are very strong—they’re powerful changes in markets which could create a much, much bigger interest in not only precious metals, but other hard assets as well.”

Plus: Why Eric finally feels vindicated by the CFTC fining and charging major banks for manipulation of precious metals.

All this, along with Eric’s Super Bowl pick — and why it lines up squarely with his investment philosophy.

