CIA, FBI Agents Respond To Nunes’ Memo from ZeroHedge

We already noted the opposing perspectives of those in the media with regard the Nunes’ memo as being on the one hand “a nothing-burger” and on the other “we have never ever in history seen anything like this.”

And we have heard from current (“talk is cheap… keep calm and tackle hard”) and former (“dishonest and misleading”) heads of The FBI.

But now we get to hear from the rank-and-file of America’s intelligence agencies and, once again, the perspectives could not be further apart…

First, as The Hill reports, a former FBI agent says in a new op-ed that he has left the nation’s top law enforcement agency due to the “relentless” attacks on the bureau from critics such as President Trump and congressional Republicans.

In an op-ed for The New York Times, former supervisory special agent Josh Campbell wrote that “political attacks on the bureau must stop.”

“After more than a decade of service, which included investigating terrorism, working to rescue kidnapping victims overseas and being special assistant to the director, I am reluctantly turning in my badge and leaving an organization I love.” Campbell wrote. “Why? So I can join the growing chorus of people who believe that the relentless attacks on the bureau undermine not just America’s premier law enforcement agency but also the nation’s security,” he continued. “My resignation is painful, but the alternative of remaining quiet while the bureau is tarnished for political gain is impossible.”

Campbell also defended the agency’s involvement in the events described in the memo, which alleges the FBI and Department of Justice abused their surveillance powers.

“[E]very statement of fact included in an affidavit for foreign intelligence collection must withstand the scrutiny of at least 10 people in the Department of Justice hierarchy before it is reviewed by an independent court,” he wrote.

Campbell goes on to argue it would be “disingenuous” for Republicans to argue that the FBI is “plotting from within” against Trump or in favor of his 2016 opponent, Hillary Clinton, despite text messages between FBI employees Peter Strzok and Lisa Page seeming to confirm Strzok’s political bias against Trump.

Sharing is caring!