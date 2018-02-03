Art Berman: Crude Oil Special Double Header (Podcast)
Erik Townsend welcomes Art Berman to MacroVoices. Erik and Art discuss:
- Reflecting on the current oil market
- Where are the comparative inventories
- OPEC decisions and actions dominating price
- Context on OPEC production cuts
- How much new oil is coming from higher prices
- Economics on the shale oil fields
- Perspective on US oil exports
- Exports primary reason behind U.S. inventory reductions
- Underinvestment in exploration and development
SPECIAL POSTGAME GUEST: Energy Markets Commercial Broker Patricia Hemsworth to discuss producer hedging, WTI/Brent spreads and the forward curve price dynamics.
