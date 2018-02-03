Art Berman: Crude Oil Special Double Header Podcast – MarcoVoices – Erik Townsend

Erik Townsend welcomes Art Berman to MacroVoices. Erik and Art discuss:

Reflecting on the current oil market

Where are the comparative inventories

OPEC decisions and actions dominating price

Context on OPEC production cuts

How much new oil is coming from higher prices

Economics on the shale oil fields

Perspective on US oil exports

Exports primary reason behind U.S. inventory reductions

Underinvestment in exploration and development

SPECIAL POSTGAME GUEST: Energy Markets Commercial Broker Patricia Hemsworth to discuss producer hedging, WTI/Brent spreads and the forward curve price dynamics.

