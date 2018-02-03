Anti-Trump Forces in Desperate Denial By Michael S. Rozeff – Lew Rockwell

The anti-Trump press frantically denies reality. One panelist claims there is no such thing as a deep state. Another claims the 4-page memo is the product of a conspiracy theory.

The anti-Trump political faction is fighting the evidence of FBI complicity in a political plot against Trump. Schumer wrote a letter demanding that Rep. Nunes be removed as chair of the House Select Committee on Intelligence. When’s the last time a senator made such an absurd demand? Pelosi also seeks his ouster.

The memo is actually MILD, very MILD in comparison to everything that went on in 2016 that is known to those who followed this closely, but is not yet known by the general public because the anti-Trump media covered it up and joined in the anti-Trump cacophony. Therefore, it shows total panic by the anti-Trump faction when Pelosi lashes out with huge falsehoods:

“President Trump has surrendered his constitutional responsibility as Commander-in-Chief by releasing highly classified and distorted intelligence.”

This is a total falsehood. There is absolutely nothing in this memo that remotely resembles truely material intelligence or even any lower degree of intelligence that affects national security via revelations to an enemy or purported enemy. Classification of it in the first place is a farce. This stuff is important in showing an FBI captured by anti-Trump forces, but not important with respect to compromising the U.S. vis-a-vis any foreign country or internal domestic threat.

Therefore, it’s even more outrageous for Pelosi to claim that Trump is collaborating with Russia:

“By not protecting intelligence sources and methods, he just sent his friend Putin a bouquet.”

There is zip in this memo that reveals anything about U.S. sources and methods that many other intelligence services in this world already know, not only by dint of covert spying but by access to open-source documents. A great deal can be found out merely by closely following a subject, keeping records, examining what people say, and connecting the dots.

