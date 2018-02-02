“SHUT IT DOWN”: CNN CUTS LIVE FEED DURING TRUMP SPEECH by Paul Joseph Watson – Info Wars

CNN cut the live stream of President Trump’s speech to the Republican National Committee last night after a voice in the background was heard to say, “shut it down”.

Footage shows Trump beginning his speech before a few minutes later the camera zooms out as Trump starts to talk about “America first”. A voice is then heard saying “shut it down, shut it down.”

The screen fades to black before a test bar appears with an audible tone along with “CNN DC4 Ka/KulP”. The screen then shows a Washington Post watermark and the feed never returns.

"Shut it Down": CNN Cuts Live Feed During Trump Speech

“Donald Trump was giving a speech at the RNC and the live feed was shut down! Shut it down shut it down Was Heard!” complained one viewer.

“Ok, WTF….They say “Shut it down, shut it down, shut it down” Right before they cut the live feed EVERYWHERE,” added another.

“Not even hiding it,” asserted another.

