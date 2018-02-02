See if you can flip this switch in your thinking by Simon Black – Sovereign Man

[Editor’s Note: Today’s Notes, originally published one year ago, is about one of the most impactful things I do each year. If you know a young entrepreneur who may be interested in what we’re doing, please forward this piece along. It could change their lives…]

I’ve always been a big believer in entrepreneurship.

But not in the sense that most people think of that word.

My dictionary defines “entrepreneur” as “a person who organizes and operates a business, taking on greater than normal financial risks in order to do so.”

I think this definition is totally wrong.

Entrepreneurship doesn’t have anything to do with owning or starting a business, let alone taking on great risk.

You can be an entrepreneur whether you’re an artist, charity volunteer, self-employed professional, entertainer, designer, teacher, or factory worker.

It’s all about your mindset.

An entrepreneur is fundamentally a value creator and problem solver: someone who creates something from nothing in order to solve a problem.

Essentially an entrepreneur is solution-oriented action taker– a person who works to fix problems rather than simply complain about them.

It sounds simple enough.

But when you think about it, this mindset goes against thousands of years of human development.

Since ancient times our species has been programmed to tolerate and accept problems… sometimes even ignore them.

Whether it’s barbarians at the gate, the astonishing decline of civil liberties, or even just the leaky faucet that won’t stop dripping, we have learned how to adapt and cope with obvious problems… and wait for –other people- to take action.

It’s the “Help! Someone do something!” mentality. This is for victims.

Entrepreneurship is about having the initiative to boldly step forward and take action– which is fundamentally what personal freedom is all about.

