Radical Gold Underinvestment 4 – Adam Hamilton – Zeal, LLC

Global investors are radically underinvested in gold today. Years of relentless stock-market rallying to endless new record highs have left this classic alternative investment deeply out of favor. But this gold-demand ebb is ending. The same central banks that fueled these extreme stock markets through epic easing are reversing to massive and unprecedented tightening. As stocks roll over, gold investment will return.

Gold is a unique asset class established over millennia that should play a critical role in every investment portfolio. Unlike virtually everything else, gold generally rallies when stock markets inevitably suffer their periodic major selloffs. That effectively makes gold the anti-stock trade. A substantial gold allocation is essential and necessary to diversify and protect stock-heavy portfolios, moderating their overall volatility.

But late in major stock bulls after years of rallying on balance, complacent investors mostly forget about gold. If stocks apparently do nothing but rally indefinitely, then why bother with counter-moving gold? Thus their collective gold allocations gradually slump to unsustainable lows as stock euphoria mounts. The lack of gold investment demand leaves it languishing at relatively-low prices, deeply out of favor like today.

Like nearly everything else in the global markets, gold prices are heavily dependent on investment capital flows. When investors are buying gold in a meaningful way, demand exceeds supply which drives gold’s price higher. When they’re materially selling, supply trumps demand thus gold’s price naturally retreats. This past year or so has been stuck in the middle, with gold investment flows generally neutral on balance.

The definitive arbiter of global gold supply and demand is the World Gold Council. It publishes quarterly Gold Demand Trends reports with the best gold fundamental data available. As these typically come out 5 to 6 weeks after quarter-ends, the Q4’17 GDT hasn’t been released as of this writing. But 2017’s world gold investment demand current to the end of Q3 still reveals the radical underinvestment in gold these days.

During the first three quarters of 2017, global gold investment demand ran 935.0 metric tons. That was down sharply year-over-year, collapsing 32.6% or 451.4t from the comparable 9 months of 2016! This plunging gold investment demand was more than responsible for the entire 388.1t drop in overall total gold demand in that span. Investment demand is further split out into traditional bars and coins and new ETFs.

Physical-bar-and-coin demand actually proved strong in the first 3/4ths of 2017, rising 13.0% or 87.1t to 755.3t. But ETF demand cratered a catastrophic 75.0% or 538.5t YoY! Due to their ease of trading and trivial commissions compared to physical gold, ETFs have become the gold vehicle of choice for stock investors. And with stock markets surging extraordinarily on taxphoria last year, gold was largely shunned.

Gold exchange-traded funds act as conduits enabling vast amounts of stock-market capital to slosh into and out of physical gold bullion. These big changes in collective buying or selling really move gold. Since the gold ETFs seek to mirror the underlying gold price, they have to shunt excess ETF-share supply or demand directly into actual gold bars. There’s no other way for gold ETFs to successfully track their metal.

The world’s leading and dominant gold ETF is the venerable American GLD SPDR Gold Shares. Every quarter the World Gold Council also ranks the world’s top-ten gold ETFs. At the end of Q3, GLD alone accounted for a whopping 36.9% of their total gold-bullion holdings! GLD was 3.8x largerthan its next biggest competitor, which is the American IAU iShares Gold Trust. GLD is the behemoth of the gold-ETF world.

The supply and demand of GLD shares, and all gold ETFs, are totally independent from underlying gold’s own supply and demand. So when stock investors buy GLD shares faster than gold is being bought, the GLD share price starts decoupling from gold to the upside. That is unacceptable, as GLD would fail its mission to track gold. So GLD’s managers must vent this differential buying pressure directly into gold.

They do this by issuing sufficient new GLD shares to meet the excess demand. All the money raised by these GLD-share sales is then plowed into physical gold bars that very day. This mechanism enables stock-market capital to flow into physical gold. Of course this is a double-edged sword, as excess GLD-share selling pressure forces this ETF to sell real gold bars to raise the capital to buy back its share oversupply.

What American stock investors are doing with GLD shares is the primary driver of gold’s trends! GLD has grown massive since its launch back in November 2004, and acts as a direct pipeline into gold for the vast pools of stock-market capital. Nothing is more important for gold prices now than GLD inflows and outflows. These are very transparent, as GLD reports its physical-gold-bullion holdings daily in great detail.

I call stock-market capital inflows into GLD as evidenced by rising holdings builds, and outflows as seen by falling holdings draws. In recent years there have been plenty of quarters where GLD builds and draws alone accounted for the entire global change in gold demand! Rather incredibly, GLD has grown into the monster tail that wags the global-gold-price dog. American stock investors dominate gold’s fortunes.

Amazingly many if not most investors still don’t grasp GLD’s critical role in gold price trends. They attempt to understand today’s gold’s price action in historical pre-gold-ETF-era terms. But for better or for worse, the gold world is radically different now. GLD, and to a lesser extent the other large gold ETFs trading in foreign stock markets, changed everything. Gold investors ignoring GLD’s holdings are flying blind.

This chart drives home this critical point. It superimposes GLD’s daily physical-gold-bullion holdings in blue over the gold price in red. Carved into calendar quarters, gold’s performance in each one is noted above GLD’s quarterly holdings changes in both percentage and absolute terms. The correlation between GLD’s physical-gold-bullion holdings and gold prices is very strong. GLD capital flows explain much for gold.

