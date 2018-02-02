Q: DEEP STATE DEEP PANIC, TREASON EXPOSED Video – SGTReport

Who ever thought the expression, “May you live in interesting times” was an old Chinese curse. Turns out it is. And we do. But it looks like the deep state is about to be rocked to its very core as President Trump and Congress prepare to release the “FISA memo”, potentially as early as Friday, February 2nd. Reportedly, the memo will prove once and for all that treasonous elements within the FBI and DOJ colluded with the treasonous Clinton campaign to bury her many crimes, and destroy her opposition, Donald Trump. If ever there was a time for justice to be served, it is now.



