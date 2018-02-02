Preparing for the Inevitable American Gun Ban by Rector – Survival Blog

A full gun ban in the United States is inevitable. Any honest reading of the cultural, legal, and demographic trends in the United States will confirm this thesis– the right of the people to keep and bear arms shall be infringed, and we will lose our firearms.

Many of you are rightfully rejecting my premise and doing so on solid intellectual ground: the 2nd Amendment, the Heller decision, the rise of concealed carry, the election of Trump, and the power of the NRA. These are formidable weapons in the fight to retain our rights. Yet, ultimately, we will lose the fight because this isn’t your grandfather’s America anymore.

The ban will be gradually implemented, popularly supported, and “legal”. You will have a choice to make– obey the law or become a felon. That decision will change your relationship with the government permanently. If you comply, you risk exposure to crime and unlawful government force. If you resist, you will become an outlaw. This article seeks to prepare you for that fateful day.

The Culture is Changing, Permanently

The fountainhead of Western Civilization is the Judeo-Christian worldview. This ethical foundation of natural law, including the right of self-defense, recognizes inalienable rights bestowed upon men by God. The Judeo-Christian ethic was revealed to man through the Hebrew Bible and forms a belief system that acknowledges God’s authority over the state and the body of law. As long as the king is subordinate to God, the law will reflect His character and His principles, including the right to lawful self-defense.

Biblical Christianity No Longer Forms American World View

But Biblical Christianity no longer forms the world view of the American people. The State has assumed God’s rightful role as the source of truth, and as a result the law has become disconnected from its founding principles. The leftist political indoctrination that passes for education in our society confirms this secular world view in the minds of an ignorant populous. In short, there is no longer a consensus around the principles that support the rights of an armed populace; the foundations have been destroyed. We are already in the minority.

Secularization/Multiculturalism of Our Culture

The increasing secularization of our culture (or its evil twin– “multiculturalism”) are bringing our laws into alignment with the body of law seen across the rest of the world. Guns are heavily controlled or outright banned in every major civilization, from the Islamic world to the Far East and from South America to Europe and Australia. No society that has adopted a secular or non-Christian world view retains the right to bear arms. In these societies firearms are managed in the same manner as illegal narcotics. As our society adopts these secular ethics, our laws will go the same way.

The Post-Constitutional Legal Environment

The Second Amendment will provide diminishing protection as the judiciary and citizenry ignore the plain language of the Constitution. While the recent Heller decision was encouraging, we remain only one Supreme Court vote away from a reversal of that decision. Imagine if Hillary had won the last election, replaced Scalia with another Ginsburg, and then had had the opportunity to replace two more justices. That death blow was only avoided by the thinnest of margins in 2016. Can we depend on the Electoral College in 2020 or 2024 to protect the RKBA from an activist judiciary forever?

Constitutional Language Never Prevented Infringement

Sadly, the plain language of our Constitution has never fully prevented infringement, if the courts and society are willing to selectively ignore the Bill of Rights. To wit:

The last declared war in accordance with Article 1, Section 8 of the Constitution was World War II. Since then we have been involved in endless war across the globe. The powers of the U.S. Supreme Court are listed in Article III, Section 2. There is no mention of the courts judging the constitutionality of laws and regulations in Article III of the U.S. Constitution. This has been the gateway to “evolving interpretation” of the law, which allows for grossly unconstitutional provisions to be perpetuated in “case law” or precedent. The English language doesn’t require “interpretation”, and yet the entire judicial system has been corrupted by this insidious process. New constitutional “rights” (i.e. abortion, separation of church and state) are created, and enumerated rights are ignored or “reinterpreted”. The 4th Amendment clearly prohibits the warrantless, unreasonable seizure of property, and yet “civil asset forfeiture” is a widely accepted practice among police departments. During World War II, the U.S. government rounded up ethnic Japanese citizens of the United States en masse and interned them in prison camps without charges, trial, or justification.

