Look for These Key Factors Before Buying a “Cheap” Stock by Nick Giambruno – International Man

Over the last few days, I’ve been sharing essays from Bonner Private Portfolio editor Chris Mayer, who will join me at the Legends of Finance Summit next Thursday.

The reason is simple: Chris is one of the best value investors on the planet. And he has one of the best track records in our business.

Using his proprietary investment strategy, Chris outperformed the S&P 500… legendary investors like Carl Icahn, John Paulson, and David Einhorn… and even Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway for 10 years straight.

So I recently sat down with Chris to learn more about the strategy he uses to finds winners again and again.

As you’ll see, our investing styles have a lot in common. And there’s one key similarity you can use to build a fortune in any market…

Until next time,



Nick Giambruno

Senior Editor, International Man

Nick Giambruno: Chris, thanks for joining me today.

Chris Mayer: My pleasure.

Nick Giambruno: I think we have similar investing strategies, albeit with a different twist.

My advisory Crisis Investing is all about buying quality companies in severely beaten up markets. I look for situations where everyone else has thrown in the towel – where the sellers are begging for a buyer.

Many of the world’s greatest investors made their fortunes this way, but anyone can do it. You don’t need to be rich or well-connected. You don’t even need to travel to do it.

In fact, if you have a regular brokerage account – and the courage to buy when others are fearful – you’re all set. The courage part is key. You can’t be a successful crisis investor if you’re not willing to go against the crowd.

How does this compare to your investment philosophy and asset allocation strategy in Bonner Private Portfolio?

Chris Mayer: Nick, my approach is similar.

We’re both trying to profit from temporary distortions in the marketplace. We’re both taking advantage of the prices fear generates.

This is hard for most people to understand. They prefer to buy a stock when the news is good, when they read positive comments about a stock in the press, etc.

But it’s very hard to earn market-beating returns that way. Because that optimism comes at a price.

You and I like to play where there is some fear, because we get great prices. And great prices seed great returns.

Sharing is caring!