Joe DiGenova – 7th Floor Filled With Dirty Cops Video – Bill Still

Who else would Tucker have on his show tonight – what is now for sure FISA memo disclosure eve – than Joe DiGenova. I watch every televised segment of DiGenova that I can get my hands on. He is D.C.’s premier legal authority.

I have never seen him this angry – ever! He lambasted the denizens of the 7th floor of FBI headquarters as “dirty cops.”



Video Source

