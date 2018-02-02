Is ‘A Great Awakening’ Ahead For Our Country?

President Trump Hints At ‘Traumatic Event’ Ahead As Globalists Plan Massive False Flag Attacks To Stop Rebirth Of America By Stefan Stanford – All News Pipeline

While Democrats have done a face plant over the forthcoming release of the FISA memo, Monica Crowley recently joined Fox News as heard in the first video below and told us “This is the first of several memos. As bad as this memo might be, my understanding is that there is worse coming down the pike.” That’s right Democrats, whatever we learn today from this memo, there’s WORSE to come.

With twitterites getting #MemoDay trending on twitter along with #GreatAwakening, we got a great hint of where this memo is leadingfrom President Trump who tweeted this morning, slamming the top leadership and investigators of the FBI and the Justice Department, warning Americans that they have politicized the sacred investigative process in favor of Democrats and against Republicans. Also claiming that what he was witnessing was something which would have been unthinkable just a short time ago, he also reminded us that most FBI agents are great people.

Yet we all remember, a fish rots from the head down.

And with Nancy Pelosi recently saying that ‘the memo’ is just a cover-up to protect ‘President Bush’, (that being at least the 6th time she’s called President Trump ‘President Bush’), it’s easy to see that ‘the head’ is already rotten.

And now from the Washington Examiner we get the first peak at the contents of ‘the memo’ which confirms much of what independent media has been saying all along, our justice system was weaponized against President Trump in the deep states bid to get Hillary Clinton elected. The full memo is embedded at the bottom of this ANP story. From the Washington Examiner story:

The House Intelligence Committee has released its controversial memo outlining alleged abuses of secret surveillance by the FBI and Justice Department in the Trump-Russia investigation. Here are some key points:

* The Steele dossier formed an essential part of the initial and all three renewal FISA applications against Carter Page.

* Andrew McCabe confirmed that no FISA warrant would have been sought from the FISA Court without the Steele dossier information.

* The political origins of the Steele dossier were known to senior DOJ and FBI officials, but excluded from the FISA applications.

* DOJ official Bruce Ohr met with Steele beginning in the summer of 2016 and relayed to DOJ information about Steele’s bias. Steele told Ohr that he, Steele, was desperate that Donald Trump not get elected president and was passionate about him not becoming president.

The FBI and Justice Department mounted a monthslong effort to keep the information outlined in the memo out of the House Intelligence Committee’s hands. Only the threat of contempt charges and other forms of pressure forced the FBI and Justice to give up the material.





In some amazing overlooked comments that President Trump made the day before the State of the Union we also get a look at what might be the inner workings of ‘false flag events’ as reported in this January 30th PBS News Hour story. Let’s look at President Trump’s comments in light of 9/11, Pearl Harbor and numerous other ‘huge events’ that have briefly unified America. Is President Trump hinting at a huge war or event ahead? He makes clear he wants to avoid it.

Hours before his first State of the Union, President Donald Trump said Tuesday that he wants to unite the country amid “tremendous divisiveness” and hopes he can do so without a traumatic event affecting Americans.

Trump spoke about creating a more united country during a lunch with a number of television news anchors. Trump said the United States has long been divided, including during the impeachment of former president Bill Clinton. Trump also said that Americans usually come together during times of suffering.

“I would love to be able to bring back our country into a great form of unity,” Trump said. “Without a major event where people pull together, that’s hard to do. But I would like to do it without that major event because usually that major event is not a good thing.”

The president also said the country’s divisions date back to both Republican and Democratic administrations, citing the scandals that led to Clinton’s impeachment by the House in 1998.

“I want to see our country united. I want to bring our country back from a tremendous divisiveness, which has taken place not just over one year, over many years, including the Bush years, not just Obama.” he said.

According to this new story from Mike Adams over at Natural News, when the FISA memo is released, watch for massive, coordinated censorship and “glitches” across Google, Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

As we reported on Thursday on ANP after Wednesday’s train crash of Republican leaders heading to a retreat in West Virginia, in this potentially dangerous time period, all eyes and ears should be open and Americans ready for anything.

With President Trump’s approval rating across the US popping up to 49% according to this new Rasmussen poll following the best State of the Union speech we’d ever heard in our lives, we get an absolutely fabulous analogy of the train crash recently shared with ANP by Steve Quayle from Pastor David Lankford.:

