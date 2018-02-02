Frank Holmes: HIVE’s Laser Guided Plan For Staying Ahead In 2018 (Video)
Frank Holmes Chairman of HIVE Blockchain Technologies shares his expertise with us and gives an overview of HIVE’s roadmap for 2018 and key insights into the Blockchain space. We also breakdown the adoption curve with Blockchain and the creation of the Stock Market 2.0 via tokenization.
TOPICS IN THIS INTERVIEW:
01:30 Miami Bitcoin conference
02:50 Blockchain technology for 2018
04:30 HIVE Blockchain Technologies for 2018
07:40 The price target for HIVE
08:40 Staying ahead and maintaining the first mover advantage in the space
10:35 Metcalfe’s law and the adoption curve in Blockchain
15:40 Creating the Stock Market 2.0