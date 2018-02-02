Frank Holmes: HIVE’s Laser Guided Plan For Staying Ahead In 2018 Video – Crush the Street

Frank Holmes Chairman of HIVE Blockchain Technologies shares his expertise with us and gives an overview of HIVE’s roadmap for 2018 and key insights into the Blockchain space. We also breakdown the adoption curve with Blockchain and the creation of the Stock Market 2.0 via tokenization.

TOPICS IN THIS INTERVIEW:

01:30 Miami Bitcoin conference

02:50 Blockchain technology for 2018

04:30 HIVE Blockchain Technologies for 2018

07:40 The price target for HIVE

08:40 Staying ahead and maintaining the first mover advantage in the space

10:35 Metcalfe’s law and the adoption curve in Blockchain

15:40 Creating the Stock Market 2.0



Video Source

Sharing is caring!