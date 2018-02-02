FISA Memo Tip of Iceberg, Economy Good Financial System Bad, Boycott Super Bowl by Greg Hunter – USA Watchdog

TDC Note – Are the Democrats scared? Do the politicians – Republican, Democrat or any other political party – care about this country? Personally, I listen to the words, and watch the actions, of people Lindsey Graham, John McCain, Nancy Pelosi, Maxine Waters, Diane Feinstein, Adam Schiff and so many others and it sounds like, and looks like, these people are just using this country to fill their pockets, steal our wealth and rewrite the rule of law to protect themselves.

The FISA Memo outlining illegal and fraudulent spying on Donald Trump and his Administration is just the first round in the coming revelations. Before it’s over, America is going to be shown evidence that the FBI and DOJ not only committed crimes against an incoming President to try and get him kicked out of office, but massive crimes against other politicians it did not approve of. The evidence will likely include spying on millions of Americans, and that will shake the Republic. It will also send many traitors to the Constitution to jail. The calm before the storm is over, and expect some wild things coming to America.

I have said the good news about the economy is the President is going to be successful. The latest good news in the Trump economy is a projected 5.4% GDP rate. That’s twice the GDP in any year of the Obama Administration. The bad news about the President is he’s also going to be successful, and that is finally going send interest rates higher. Can that cause big problems in the financial markets? You bet, and this bubble may finally have its long anticipated pop.

