EXCLUSIVE: Have Western Governments Aided and Abetted al-Qaeda for 30 Years?

Those familiar with Tom Secker know him to be a preeminent deep state researcher. Resolutely averse to going further than evidence allows, committed to demolishing harebrained conspiracy theories along the way, his efforts shine candid light on the nefarious activities of Western intelligence agencies.

His work has never been mentioned, or featured, by the corporate media, but mainstream journalists could surely learn a thing or two from Mr. Secker, in particular his aptitude for unearthing compromising internal documents. The determined Brit is quite so skilled at Freedom of Information requests he’s even uncovered UK Foreign Office memos complaining about his activities — obviously flustered officials refer to Mr. Secker as a “repeat offender” on a “fishing expedition.”

As of 2018, his primary areas of interest have included the 1993 World Trade Center bombing, Operation Gladio, the 7/7 attacks in London, and Pentagon and CIA meddling in the US entertainment industry. Along the way, he’s produced a steady stream of articles, books, documentaries and podcasts.