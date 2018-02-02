EXCLUSIVE: Have Western Governments Aided and Abetted al-Qaeda for 30 Years?
His work has never been mentioned, or featured, by the corporate media, but mainstream journalists could surely learn a thing or two from Mr. Secker, in particular his aptitude for unearthing compromising internal documents. The determined Brit is quite so skilled at Freedom of Information requests he’s even uncovered UK Foreign Office memos complaining about his activities — obviously flustered officials refer to Mr. Secker as a “repeat offender” on a “fishing expedition.”
As of 2018, his primary areas of interest have included the 1993 World Trade Center bombing, Operation Gladio, the 7/7 attacks in London, and Pentagon and CIA meddling in the US entertainment industry. Along the way, he’s produced a steady stream of articles, books, documentaries and podcasts.
“It had quite an impact on me. I saw this hyper-aggressive foreign policy and absurdly paranoid domestic security policy erupt, with al-Qaeda the primary rationale. I concluded the idea the ‘War on Terror’ was an adversarial battle between Western liberal democracy and Middle East terrorism — an “us vs. them” crusade — was fictional. In fact, I found they were only able to carry out major attacks by working with covert Western agents, and the sheer range and number of alleged intelligence failures that allowed them to continue their toxic activities,” Mr. Secker told Sputnik.
It also challenges the more critical, minority mainstream view that al-Qaeda’s notorious activities are accidental consequences of an ongoing covert relationship between the group and Western authorities. He believes the attacks are either actively intended by certain individuals within Western intelligence agencies, or seen as a “cost” of intelligence work.
