The Crackdown Begins, Central Banks Move To Control Of The Economic System (Video)
Umich tumbles to the lowest since the election. Jobs come in strong but there is a catch, wages are reported up but they are really down and the job calculation gives the illusion jobs are being added to retail.
Harley Davidson is laying off 800 employees. The UK might see another company go down the drain it is very similar and it is ready to implode. The central banker are pushing their agenda to control the economic system and try to push people away from the crypto market, the first attempt is to ban credit cards from purchasing crypto currencies.