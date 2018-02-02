Charles Nenner & Chris Waltzek Podcast – Radio Gold Seek

Highlights

Former Goldman Sachs, senior technical analyst, Charles Nenner of Charles Nenner Research Center , rejoins the show.

As long as the Dow Jones Industrials Average maintains support above 23,000, the remarkable multi year share rally should continue.

Their proprietary software yields precise price entries / exits for gold.

2018 could be a spectacular year for the PMs sector – their models suggest a gold price of $2,500, nearly twice the current price.

Adding support for the PMs / commodities, the Euro could remain strong relative to the Greenback.

Health Tip: Dr. Rhonda Patrick encourages patients to restrict eating to 10 hour intervals, followed by 14 hours of only water consumption.