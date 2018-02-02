Charles Nenner & Chris Waltzek (Podcast)
Highlights
- Former Goldman Sachs, senior technical analyst, Charles Nenner of Charles Nenner Research Center, rejoins the show.
- As long as the Dow Jones Industrials Average maintains support above 23,000, the remarkable multi year share rally should continue.
- Their proprietary software yields precise price entries / exits for gold.
- 2018 could be a spectacular year for the PMs sector – their models suggest a gold price of $2,500, nearly twice the current price.
- Adding support for the PMs / commodities, the Euro could remain strong relative to the Greenback.
- Health Tip: Dr. Rhonda Patrick encourages patients to restrict eating to 10 hour intervals, followed by 14 hours of only water consumption.
- The host implemented the advice with startlingly positive health benefits (figure 1.1.)
