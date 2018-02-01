What Your Grandmother Knew… by Ken Jorgustin – Modern Survival Blog

One evening a grandson was talking to his grandmother about current events.

The grandson asked his grandmother what she thought about the computer age, and just things in general.

The Grandmother replied,

Well, let me think a minute, I was born before television, penicillin, polio shots, frozen foods, Xerox, contact lenses, Frisbees and the pill.

There were no credit cards, laser beams or ball-point pens.

Man had not yet invented pantyhose, air conditioners, dishwashers, or clothes dryers.

Clothes were hung out to dry in the fresh air and man hadn’t yet walked on the moon.

Your Grandfather and I got married first, and then lived together.

Most every family had a father and a mother.

Until I was 25, I called every man older than me, “Sir.”

And after I turned 25, I still called policemen and every man with a title, “Sir.”

We were before dual careers, daycare centers, and group therapy.

Our lives were governed by the Ten Commandments, good judgment, and common sense.

We were taught to know the difference between right and wrong and to stand up and take responsibility for our actions.

Serving your country was a privilege; living in this country was a bigger privilege.

Having a meaningful relationship meant getting along with your cousins.

Time-sharing meant time the family spent together in the evenings and weekends -not purchasing condominiums.

We never heard of FM radios, tape decks, CD’s, smartphones, or video games.

We listened to Big Bands, Jack Benny, and the President’s speeches on our radios.

The term ‘making out’ referred to how you did on your school exam.

Pizza Hut, McDonald’s, and instant coffee were unheard of.

We had 5 &10-cent stores where you could actually buy things for 5 and 10 cents.

