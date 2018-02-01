Venezuela Is Ready To Launch The Petros Cryptocurrency To Bypass The Dollar (Video)
TDC Note – As you know we were one of the first to break this story at the beginning of December. Some laughed others looked at it a little more seriously.
Brick and mortar continues to meltdown, more bankruptcies and more store closures.US manufacturing drops and productivity along with it. India is banning all forms of cryptocurrencies and Venezuela is moving towards a petros cryptocurrency to bypass the dollar. The system is breaking apart countries do not want to be on the dollar system.