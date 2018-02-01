Schiff Accuses Nunes Of “Secretly Altering” FISA Memo Before White House Review from ZeroHedge

House Intel Committee Chairman Devin Nunes “secretly altered” the four-page FISA memo before sending it off to the White House for review, according to ranking Democrat Adam Schiff.

Schiff detailed the changes in a two page letter issued late Wednesday, calling Nunes “deliberately misleading” and demanded that the Committee hold a new vote next Monday to release the modified memo to the public. In Schiff’s letter, it is noted that “material changes” were made to the original four-page memo that members of the House have been able to view since January 18.

This evening the Committee Minority discovered that the classified memorandum shared by the Committee Majority with the White House is not, in fact, the same document that Members of the House of Representatives have been reviewing since January 18, 2018 and that the Committee Majority voted on Monday to release to the public, over objections from the Department of Justice and the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Upon our discovery that the document sent for public review had been secretly altered, the Majority belatedly afforded the Minority an opportunity this evening to compare the document transmitted on Monday night by the Majority to the White House with the document made available to all House Members since January 18. After reviewing both versions, it is clear that the Majority made material changes to the version it sent to the White House, which Committee Members were never apprised of, never had the opportunity to review, and never approved. This is deeply troubling, because it means that the Committee Majority transmitted to the White House an altered version of its classified document that is materially different than the version on which the Committee voted. The White House has therefore been reviewing a document since Monday night that the Committee never approved for public release.

